Isle of Man posts third wettest October on record
Double the average amount of rain fell on the Isle of Man last month, making it the third wettest October since records began, the Met Office has said.
Heavy downpours last week took the total amount of rain to 7.3 inches (186.6mm), with the wettest day recorded last Friday.
However, temperatures remained warmer than usual during the month at one degree above the 1991-2020 average.
The wet weather followed the second warmest September on record.
A Met Office spokesman said: "After such a warm and dry September, it was payback in October with plenty of rain but at least temperatures were above average."
