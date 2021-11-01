Isle of Man: Third day of disruption cancels sailings to Heysham
- Published
Ferry passengers have faced a third day of disruption after high winds and heavy rain cancelled sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 08:45 GMT Ben-my-Chree journey from Douglas to Heysham and its 14:15 return were scrapped due to the poor weather.
It comes after many trips were either cancelled or delayed over the weekend.
The Steam Packet's 19:45 sailing to the Lancashire port and the overnight return are due to go ahead as planned as conditions improve.
Customers who have been affected by the earlier cancellations have been asked to contact the company.
Flooding caused by the heavy rain has also forced the closure of the road at the Santon Dip, with drivers facing large amounts of standing water on some routes across the island.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk