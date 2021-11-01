BBC News

National Sports Centre: Swimming resumes but leisure pool stays closed

Image source, IOM GOV
Image caption, All swimming facilities at the NSC have been closed since 5 October

The main swimming pool at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre (NSC) has reopened.

All swimming facilities at the complex were closed on 5 October for continued work on the refurbishment of the leisure pool.

That facility has not reopened and an NSC spokesman said a further update would be issued in "the near future".

Lane swimming, school swimming lessons and water-based fitness classes in the main pool have all resumed.

There have been several delays to the revamp which includes replacing the water slides at the complex.

The £4.4m scheme was originally due to be completed in May 2019.

