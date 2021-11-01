Isle of Man Transport adopts hidden disabilities assistance scheme
People with hidden disabilities on the Isle of Man will be offered additional support when travelling on buses, trams and trains.
Isle of Man Transport has adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme to assist those using public transport.
Passengers can now wear the symbol on a lanyard, badge or pin to indicate they may need help.
Disability Networks said the move would make travelling around the island "that bit easier".
In a statement, the charity said the adoption of the scheme was a "small step to further accessibility on our island's public transport system".
"We hope that increasing numbers of public-facing organisations and businesses will come on board with this initiative," the group added.
Isle of Man Transport said it would aid staff and customers as "not all disabilities are visible or immediately obvious" and "can make daily life more challenging".
Customer experience manager, Hannah Lo Bao, said the voluntary scheme was not only helpful but was "widely recognised", adding that "ongoing awareness training" was being provided to staff.
