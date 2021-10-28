Bid to strip Cosy Nook cafe in Port Erin of protected status fails
A bid to strip to a historic former seaside cafe in Port Erin of its protected status has been dismissed by the government.
The Cosy Nook was one of a number of buildings registered earlier this year due to their "historical significance".
A move by Port Erin Commissioners to reverse that decision has been refused by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
The local authority, which owns the cottages, is appealing the decision.
'Workable proposal'
DEFA said the commissioners' application for de-registration "did not provide any new information that would justify its removal" from the protected list.
Last year, the authority revealed plans to demolish the buildings and replace them with a modern facility, which led to outcry from local politicians and a heritage group, before the government issued a temporary preservation notice.
It was later entered onto the protected buildings list, preventing major works from being carried out without permission.
In a statement, Port Erin Commissioners said they would drop their appeal if they could reach an "agreeable, workable, and cost effective proposal" for the future of the site with DEFA's registered buildings officers.
The board said it had also agreed not to resubmit plans for a new facility at the location at this time.
