Covid: Isle of Man winter plan drafted to protect health services
Covid-19 mitigation measures could be "escalated" if pressure on the Manx health service becomes "unsustainable", the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan told the House of Keys a plan to protect Manx Care's services during the winter was being prepared.
However, he said the vaccine rollout could enable the spread of the virus to be controlled "without the need to apply mandatory measures or lockdowns".
There are currently 774 active cases on the island, with 12 people in hospital.
Public health officials have recently urged people to wear face masks in crowded indoor areas as cases of the virus have continued to rise steadily throughout October.
Responding to questions in the House of Keys, the Mr Cannan said the rollout of the vaccination programme had "significantly weakened the link between cases, hospitalisation and deaths".
A "winter plan" was being prepared that would focus on the "use of available mitigations", such as masks, lateral flow devices and hygiene guidance, to help government react in a "targeted manner to specific outbreaks", he said.
"I very much hope that the island can enjoy a normal Christmas, and that we will do so with as minimal restrictions as possible," he added.
Classroom time
Meanwhile, the education minister said keeping students in school for face-to-face learning was a "priority for the immediate and long-term".
Julie Edge said pupils had "missed a lot of time in the classroom since the pandemic started", and a "range of proportionate and protective mitigation measures" were in place at schools.
Her comments, made during the half-term break, came as new infections in children aged 10 to 14 have begun to fall, though rates continue to climb in the five to nine and 15 to 19 age groups.
