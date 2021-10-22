Isle of Man resident jailed for having sex with 12-year-old girl
- Published
A man who had sex with a 12-year-old girl after exchanging messages with her has been jailed for 14 months.
Cameron Illingworth, who was 16 at the time, was reported to police in October 2019 after the victim told her father what had happened.
The court heard Illingworth, now aged 18 and of Ramsey, initially denied the accusation but later changed his plea.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he was a "liar" who the public needed to be protected from.
Illingworth had begun exchanging explicit messages with the victim in June 2019 before inviting her to meet him at his flat in Ramsey on 6 October.
During the visit he had sex with her, the court was told.
'Protect the public'
After being arrested he denied the charge for 18 months, before changing his plea to guilty and admitting having underage sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 earlier this year.
Deemster Cook said Illingworth's actions and subsequent denial of the events had "absolutely devastated" the lives of the victim and her family.
"You pleading not guilty would suggest she was lying, it has now come out the only liar is you," he said.
Handing Illingworth a seven-year sexual offences prevention order, Deemster Cook said it was "necessary to protect the public, particularly young females, from you".
He was placed on the sex offenders' register for the same period.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk