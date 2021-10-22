Douglas fireworks cancelled for second year due to promenade revamp
A bonfire night firework display in the Isle of Man's capital has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to promenade refurbishment works.
The annual event was scrapped because the area would "not be in a safe condition to accommodate" the crowds expected, Douglas Council said.
The fireworks usually takes place near the junction with Broadway.
The government said it was "disappointed" as an "alternative location" had been suggested.
'Ample space'
Council leader Claire Wells said councillors had been "faced with no option but to make this very difficult decision, which we recognise will come as a big disappointment to so many people".
"The council has done everything it can to avoid cancelling the event, however it has not been possible to arrive at a solution whereby the fireworks display can safely go ahead," she added.
The government said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the decision as a new location had been identified that would provide "ample space from which to watch the display".
A spokesman said the team behind the promenade refurbishment scheme had assisted the "smooth running" of recent events such as the Red Arrows display or the annual Food and Drink Festival.
He added that although the council's preferred slipway to access the shore at Broadway was currently unavailable, an alternative location was identified a little further north, opposite the Palace Hotel, which was "recently used for beach racing without any issues".
