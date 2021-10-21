Lifetime achievement award for Isle of Man tennis stalwart
The contribution of a stalwart of an Isle of Man tennis club has been recognised by the Lawn Tennis Association.
Pat Sharp has been a member of Albany Lawn Tennis Club in Douglas since moving to the island in 1962.
In honour of her dedication to the club, Mrs Sharp was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
She said although she was "pleased" to received it it was simply a pastime she had enjoyed.
Although announced as the winner in July, the award was handed over in person by LTA president David Rawlinson at the club house on Saturday.
The presentation was accompanied by a video message from former British tennis player Greg Rusedski.
'Lovely support'
Although she had played tennis in her youth, Mrs Sharp said it was when she met her tennis-playing husband, Bryan, that she "fell in love" with the game.
Since the pair moved to the island she has been involved in the development of the club including its move to a permanent home in Ballaughton Meadow.
The number of members has also grown during that period from "about 40 or 50" to more than 200.
Reflecting on her award, she said she was most pleased that it had not only highlighted the work of the club, but also helped to promote the island's tennis community.
"If it's good for the club and good for tennis, and gets children out in the fresh are, well fair enough," she said.
"I've had lovely support from my husband all the way," she added.
