Tynwald reflects on call for new role to protect children's rights
- Published
An independent voice to protect and promote the rights of all children and young people should be established on the Isle of Man, an MHK has said.
Daphne Caine put the idea of appointing a dedicated children's commissioner forward for debate in Tynwald.
The Garff MHK said the role could cover issues such as adequacy of play areas, mental health, and child obesity.
She argued a non-political advocate was needed "to speak for those who could not represent themselves".
Though no action is required after a general debate in Tynwald, Ms Caine said the post would have a "positive and long-lasting impact" and should be a "key consideration for the new government".
The proposal was supported by Onchan MHK Rob Callister, who is the government's current children's champion, the remit of which is limited to young people in the care system.
He agreed the island should follow jurisdictions like Jersey, Guernsey and Northern Ireland by appointing a non-political head, in a broadened version of his existing role.
Although those who took part in the debate were supportive of the principle, some members expressed concern about the scope and the cost.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas said, while all members shared the "the aspiration of creating an environment where every child can flourish", Tynwald should think "very carefully about how we spend our money".
"Obviously commissioners can play a role, but so can passionate, well-informed MLCs, and so can we, and so can the various third sector bodies," he added.
However, Kerry Sharpe MLC said: "Countless surveys have shown that every pound we spend on empowering children, respecting their rights, giving them the right care at the right time, reaps great rewards later on".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk