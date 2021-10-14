Noble's Hospital: Reduction in elective surgery due to staff shortages
The number of surgical operations carried out on the Isle of Man is to be reduced for up to six-weeks due to staff shortages, Manx Care has said.
The health body said the issue was due to sickness and difficulties recruiting specialist theatre staff.
In addition, all elective surgery has been cancelled on Thursday and Friday as new theatre equipment is installed.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said emergency, trauma and obstetrics procedures would continue during the period.
Patients affected by the cancellations this week would have their appointments rescheduled within the next fortnight, she added.
'Regrettably necessary'
The spokeswoman said Manx Care would make sure "emergency and time-sensitive operations", including cancer operations, were "prioritised".
In a move similar to that used to recover major waiting list setbacks in breast cancer services, the health body was considering offering some patients the option to have their operations at UK centres, she added.
Chief executive Teresa Cope said the decision to cancel procedures was "regrettably, necessary".
She said: "We are working hard to recruit additional staff so that we can get on with treating patients waiting for operations, but this is proving difficult at present."
Workforce shortages were not "unique to the Isle of Man" and the UK was facing similar challenges, however relocating to the island added an "additional step" for prospective employees, she added.
