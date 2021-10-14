Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 56 as two more deaths confirmed
- Published
Two more deaths with Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Isle of Man, taking the island's death toll to 56.
The deaths, on 25 and 28 September, were revealed in the latest public health surveillance report.
More than 350 new cases of the virus were recorded on the island in the last seven days, with infections among the 10 to 14 age group continuing to rise.
The latest deaths come amid calls for a public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic.
The Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) annual report for the 2020-21 parliamentary year recommended the investigation should cover the period between December 2019 and the end of the previous administration in September this year.
'Loss of life'
Juan Watterson SHK, who has been PAC chairman since 2016, will ask members to back the recommendation at the November Tynwald sitting.
He said, although there was "no sign of the pandemic ending soon", it was "important to ensure we learn from the experience".
"Given the gravity of some of these issues, especially around human rights and the loss of life, we feel it is important that this happen outside of the political environment and be undertaken independently," Mr Watterson added.
A chairman and vice-chairman to lead the PAC during the new administration will be appointed at the same sitting in November.
