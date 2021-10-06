Liberal Vannin calls for help for low earners amid potential gas price hike
A political party has called for the Isle of Man government to protect those on lower incomes from a potentially "massive" 27.5% hike in gas prices.
The island's energy regulator has asked Tynwald to vote on lifting the cap on Manx Gas tariffs due to a global surge in the wholesale cost of the fuel.
Liberal Vannin party leader Lawrie Hooper said immediate help for affected customers was "critical".
The Treasury has been contacted for comment.
Manx Gas has confirmed prices would increase from mid-October if Tynwald agrees to lift the cap by 2.1p per unit.
While the exact increase has not yet been confirmed, the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority expects customer bills to rise between £20 and £44 over the winter period.
Market factors
Mr Hooper said the government "must ensure that people are not hit with costs that they can't afford, especially after such a long period of disruption to incomes caused by Covid".
An amendment that aims to protect those on low and middle incomes from the rise would be put forward during the parliamentary sitting on 19 October, he added.
The island's monopoly gas provider has insisted the rise is necessary as security of supply remained the company's "top priority", but promised to review any increase "linked to market factors" in six months' time.
Jox Cox, chief executive of firm's parent company Islands Energy Group, said: "This is not a decision we take lightly but having explored all our options we are left with only the difficult choice to seek an increase."
