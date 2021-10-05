Isle of Man: £7.2m scheme for home energy efficiency grants opens
Property owners on the Isle of Man can now apply for a new grant to improve their home's energy efficiency and cut bills.
The Manx government has set aside £7.2m to fund the scheme, which opened this month.
More than £5,000 per home is available for improvements like insulation, solar panels, and double glazing.
It is part of a push by the government to reduce the island's carbon emissions and reach net zero by 2050.
The Department for Enterprise (DfE), which is overseeing the scheme, will fund up to 50% of the cost of retrofitting homes.
In a statement the DfE said this "could lower emissions in around 1,200 properties and save nearly 100,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere, the equivalent to taking 1,500 cars off the road over the next 30 years".
Energy efficiency
Those interested must undertake a Manx Home Energy Audit to give their home an efficiency rating from A to G, with only those rated D or lower eligible to apply.
The assessment will be arranged and funded by the DfE, but the cost will be deducted from the overall grant if the applicant is successful.
Properties built on the island after January 2020 will be ineligible, as they already have a rating of C or higher.
Officials have warned those interested must still get the relevant planning permission for any work, and may have to wait several months to find out if they are eligible due to the "large number of anticipated applications".
