Castletown: Heritage group bids to demolish police station extension
Manx National Heritage (MNH) has submitted plans to knock down a mid-1980s kitchen extension to an historic building in the ancient capital.
The former police station in Castletown was purchased by MNH in 2018 to be preserved for future use.
First designed by celebrated architect Baillie Scott in 1895, an application has been made to demolish modern additions to the registered building.
Plans also include a new door, widened access and repointed stonework.
In a planning statement, MNH said the proposed demolition would "remove elements of limited architectural value, and enhance and preserve the building's character".
It has also applied for special consent to make changes to the former police station, which is on the island's protected buildings register.
