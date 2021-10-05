Covid: Isle of Man border rules change after UK scraps amber list
All unvaccinated residents returning to the Isle of Man from international destinations not on the UK's red list will have to isolate for seven days, the government has said.
It follows the scrapping of the UK's traffic light system.
Previously, those arriving home after visiting countries on the green list could leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19 on arrival.
Rules for those returning from red list countries remain unchanged.
The rules also apply to unvaccinated non-residents given permission to visit the island.
International travel is classed as anywhere outside the Common Travel Area.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the island's defences against the virus had "relied on that of England's border policy", so it "makes sense to adjust our own pathways to maintain alignment".
Fully vaccinated residents and non-residents can continue to travel to the island without testing or isolation.
Anyone travelling to a red list country must continue to follow the UK's border rules on arrival there before returning, or isolate for 21 days on the Isle of Man.
