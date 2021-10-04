Marine Drive: 'Biodiverse' stretch of coastline given protection
- Published
A "biodiverse stretch of coastline" on the east of the Isle of Man has been given protection by the government.
About 3 miles (4.8km) of cliffs and grassland on Marine Drive between Douglas Head lighthouse and Port Soderick in Braddan have become an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).
The grassland, heath and scrub is home to a number of bird species, including peregrine falcons, ravens and fulmars.
It is the 23rd area on the island to be designated an ASSI.
The area encompasses land in private ownership as well as sites owned by the Department of Infrastructure and Manx National Heritage.
Any future management of the land or changes to it will now need consent from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
Outgoing DEFA Minister Geoffrey Boot said the move would give "greater protection to this biodiverse stretch of coastline".
He added that the "best way of protecting our plants and animals is to protect the land, the freshwater and the seas where they live".
