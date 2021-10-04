Covid: Isle of Man vaccine booster programme rollout begins
- Published
The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccination booster programme on the Isle of Man has begun.
The additional vaccine doses are being offered to everyone on the island aged 50 years old and over.
About 40,000 residents are earmarked to get the jab, which is administered six months after the second dose.
In most cases, those eligible will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna jabs, regardless of which jab they originally received.
From this week, those over 70 years old and the clinically vulnerable will be offered the booster.
Health and care workers were offered the added protection last week.
Health Minister David Ashford said the programme would "increase people's immunity during the autumn and winter months", which would help to "protect our health services at their busiest time of year".
"It is inevitable we will see an increase in cases when we spend more time mixing with others indoors," he added.
Care home residents and those who are housebound will be offered the jabs where they live, while carers and staff will be given the booster at the Douglas vaccination hub.
All other adults will also have their jabs at the hub, or at certain GP surgeries.
