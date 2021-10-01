Fleetwood motorcyclist died after 'head-on' crash on Isle of Man
A motorcyclist from Lancashire involved in a "head-on collision" on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road died from multiple injuries, an inquest has heard.
Trevor Cowell, 56, died at the scene of the crash, which happened near Guthrie's Memorial at about 16:15 BST on Monday.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Originally born on the island, Mr Cowell had been living in Fleetwood.
Adjourning the inquest at Douglas Courthouse, Coroner Jayne Hughes passed her condolences on to Mr Cowell's family.
