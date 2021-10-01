Plans for Laxey river wall two years after major flooding
There are plans to build a 196ft (60m) river wall in lower Laxey, two years after a major incident was declared in the village.
Houses were submerged under 6ft (1.8m) of water on 1 October 2019 when the river burst its banks onto Glen Road.
Since then a river weir, where debris had built up worsening the surge, has been removed and the wall reinforced.
Further down the river, the Department of Infrastructure now hopes to create more defences near to the Shore Hotel.
The extent of the works, if approved, would cover the length of the hotel's car park, which is within the Laxey Conservation Area.
'Reducing flood risk'
The DOI said the design would keep the existing walls in place, "strengthened by removing the existing rock armour and replacing it with a reinforced concrete toe", and replacing the rope fence with a glass flood wall.
It said the plans aimed to "help the local residents by reducing flood risk while not adversely affecting the amenity or character" of the area.
It is part of the department's flood alleviation works for Laxey River over 2021 and 2022.
The DOI also said it had consulted with the environment department, Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx National Heritage and Garff commissioners, "at every step of the design process".
