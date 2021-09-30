Isle of Man's maritime history explored in UK heritage project
Stories about the Isle of Man's maritime past are to be uncovered during a three-year UK-wide project.
Unpath'd Waters will look back at 23,000 years of history through film, recordings, seismic data and artefacts.
The project aims to reveal fresh maritime history, "underwater landscapes, wrecks and artefacts".
Manx National Heritage (MNH) and maritime researchers are working with counterparts in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
It is one of five projects funded by the UK Research and Innovation programme.
'Extraordinary contribution'
Historic Environment Record Officer at MNH Andrew Johnson said the island had an "extraordinary contribution" to bring to the project.
He cited one example: "In May 1915 the luxury cruise liner Lusitania... sank in just 18 minutes after she was torpedoed by a German U-boat, causing the deaths of 1,198 passengers and crew.
"The first vessel to the scene was a small Manx fishing boat from Peel, the PL11 Wanderer."
Mr Johnson said the project would "reshape the future of access to marine heritage" and make records accessible for the first time across all the home nations and "open them up to the world".
The programme is funded through an £18.9 million investment by UKRI's Strategic Priorities Fund and is delivered by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.
