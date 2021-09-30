Isle of Man: Tynwald backs extension of Covid-19 regulations
- Published
The Isle of Man's Covid-19 regulations, including recent relaxation of travel restrictions, have been extended until January, the health minister has said.
Tynwald signed off new rules to allow Manx residents to travel freely regardless of their vaccination status on 16 September.
David Ashford told MHKs the regulations were due to expire in October so an "extension was sensible".
It would give the next government "time to bed in", he added.
It was the first sitting of Tynwald following the general election.
Earlier this month, restrictions were eased so that residents could travel without testing or isolation.
Although the regulations were introduced by the outgoing Council of Ministers, they had to be put before the Manx parliament for debate and approval.
'Stable position'
Newly-elected Members of the House of Keys raised concerns about the future of tourism, government communications, and travel to the Douglas vaccination hub.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked if vaccines could be delivered to communities outside of the capital due to travel problems facing some of his constituents.
The health minister said his department was in discussions with GPs about whether this could be done, and accepted "travel was not always practical for the older generation".
Speaking after the sitting, Mr Ashford said: "Prior to the vaccines, our options were extremely limited, and I have had it described to me as whack-a-mole, where you were trying to knock back outbreaks here and there."
But he said in this "mitigation period" there were "all sorts of paths" the next administration could take and these extended regulations leave it in a stable position.
The Court also paid tribute to former president Noel Cringle and welcomed the new Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who was sitting in the gallery.
