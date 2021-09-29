Isle of Man: Breast cancer wait targets being met after Covid delays
The Isle of Man's breast cancer service is seeing people within two weeks for the first time in 18 months after recovering from "significant" Covid setbacks, Manx Care has said.
The unit has a target of seeing 93% of referred patients within two weeks.
That number dropped to an average of 36% during the height of Covid, hitting a low of 21% in January, with patients waiting more than nine weeks.
Manx Care said it had put on additional clinics and brought in locum staff.
Director of Operations Oliver Radford said: "Due to the pandemic we suffered quite significant workforce challenges within the breast services team."
It is made up of surgeons, breast care nurses, radiologists and mammographers, "who all have to be in the clinic at the same time in order for the service to work", he explained.
'Great news'
Patients who are referred are offered a "triple assessment", which means they are seen by a surgeon, radiologist and they receive a mammogram.
Mr Radford said: "It is that triple assessment that enables us to discharge patients on the day, if they don't have breast cancer", or take fast action if they do.
Manx Care worked with a private UK hospital to provide additional clinics and organised patient transfers for 27 people.
Clinic hours were extended and an under-40s clinic was provided on Saturdays, facilitated by additional locum staff, it said.
Mr Radford said they were recruiting more permanent staff now and "all of that work has meant we are now booking patients within the two-week wait".
Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope said: "The fact we are now back down to the two weeks for the first time in over 18 months is great news."
