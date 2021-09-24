Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 51 after further deaths recorded
The Covid-19 death toll on the Isle of Man has risen to 51 following a review of death certificates by public health officials.
On 10 September, the official number of people who died with coronavirus by 10 to 48 following a manual assessment of the certificates.
A further three deaths in the first two weeks of September have now been identified.
The island has 253 active cases, three of which are being treated in hospital.
The government said a further surge in cases was expected with the start of the new school term and a vaccine booster programme for adults over the age of 50, key workers, care home residents and those with underlying health conditions had begun.
The latest coronavirus surveillance report has warned infections could increase as more people mix indoors due to the change in seasons.
