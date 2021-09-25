Isle of Man election: Who are the new members of the House of Keys?
- Published
Voters on the Isle of Man have backed 24 candidates to represent them in the House of Keys for the next five years.
Eleven of those chosen were not part of the last administration, and the remaining 13 have won another term in office.
A total of seven MHKs lost their seats in Thursday's poll, including four government ministers.
Those elected will be sworn in on Tuesday, but who are the newest members of the island's parliament?
Arbory, Castletown and Malew
First elected to the constituency in 2016, former high school teacher Jason Moorhouse topped the poll again by more than 150 votes.
Over the last five years, he has worked as a member of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
Newcomer Tim Glover came in second place.
He takes up the role after working for the media for the last 25 years, with prominent roles as Manx Radio's TT commentator and news editor.
Ayre and Michael
With one of the highest number of votes of any candidate at this election, Alfred Cannan won the backing of his constituency once again.
First elected to the then single constituency of Michael in 2011, Mr Cannan lost to out to Howard Quayle in the 2016 chief minister election, but has been tipped by some to be a contender for the post this year.
He has served as treasury minister for the past five years and has been a key figure in the distribution of Covid-19 support packages.
President of the Manx National Farmers Union since 2019, Tim Johnston secured more than 1,200 votes and enters Manx politics after 35 years living in the rural constituency.
Formerly a dairy farmer in Andreas, he now runs an "arable land enterprise" in St Jude's.
Douglas Central
Former caterer Ann Corlett served as a Douglas Councillor in 2013, before entering national politics at the 2016 general election.
During her first five years in office, she was a member of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC), as well as the DHSC.
Another successful election for Chris Thomas means he is one of the longest serving members of the House of Keys, having first been successful in a 2013 by-election.
Policy and reform minister for four years during the Quayle administration, he was sacked from the role after a row over use of emergency powers. He has also served as a member of various government departments.
Douglas East
Manx Labour Party leader Joney Faragher has become an MHK at the first time of trying after topping the poll.
She described herself as a working mother-of-three, who works with bereaved children in primary schools across the island.
Registered nurse Clare Barber was returned for a second term by voters after first being elected in 2016.
In the last five years, she has served as a member of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), and the DHSC.
She also chaired a committee set up to investigate the future of library provision on the island.
Douglas North
David Ashford ran a successful campaign once again in Douglas North, with the health minister defending the seat he first won in 2016.
He rose to prominence as a key figure in the island's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, after first being made minister in 2018.
Before he was MHK, Mr Ashford was a Douglas Councillor, administrator and bar manager.
Born in the UK but raised in South Africa, John Wannenbrugh took the second seat in the constituency, beating previous incumbent Ralph Peake.
He has worked in the hospitality, events and entertainment industries on the island for the past 15 years, and runs a company that specialises in arranging after-dinner speakers.
Douglas South
The daughter of former MHK and MLC David Cretney, the Manx Labour Party's Sarah Maltby narrowly topped the poll by just two votes.
A senior education support officer, she has said she had long coveted a seat in the House of Keys, wishing to follow in her father's footsteps.
Businesswoman and fashion retailer Claire Christian successfully defended her seat, after first being elected at a by-election last year.
During her first 13 months in office, she was a member of both the DoI and the DESC.
Garff
Former journalist and civil servant Daphne Caine successfully defended her seat, and will serve for another five years after first being elected in 2016.
Since then, she has been a member for the Department for Enterprise (DfE) and has campaigned for flood defences in Laxey.
After first contesting the constituency in 1995 and again in 2016 when he narrowly missed out, former accountant and businessman Andrew Smith has now fulfilled his ambition of becoming an MHK.
He has worked the Treasury's financial services division and runs the island's smallest filling station in Laxey.
Glenfaba and Peel
Kate Lord-Brennan will move between the branches of Tynwald branches after the Legislative Council (LegCo) member topped the poll in the constituency.
The businesswoman and founder of the Women in Business Network was first elected to LegCo in 2018, and served as a member of the DoI for a year.
Former postal worker Tim Crookall first elected MHK for Peel in 2006, serving as education minister for four years from 2012.
He was elevated to the LegCo in 2015 before standing down from that role in 2020, but has now re-entered the lower branch of the Manx parliament.
Middle
Lawyer Jane Poole-Wilson served as a member of the LegCo from 2017 before successfully contesting a seat in House of Keys.
She has been chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee since its creation, and is the government's equality champion.
Former radio presenter and businessman Stu Peters entered Manx national politics at his first attempt.
The outspoken broadcaster was cleared by the island's media regulator of breaking the rules over comments he made in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
Onchan
Rob Callister was a member of Onchan Commissioners from 2011 and worked in the financial services sector before entering the House of Keys in 2016.
During his time in office, he has served on the DoI, DfE and Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), and was appointed the government's children's' champion in 2020.
First elected in 2016 as a Liberal Vannin Party candidate, Julie Edge quit the party after a year to become an independent MHK.
Formerly a school business manager, during her time in politics she has served as chairman of the Isle of Man Post Office and as a member of the DoI.
Ramsey
Liberal Vannin leader Lawrie Hooper first secured a seat in the House of Keys in 2016 after unsuccessfully contesting the 2011 general election, serving as a Ramsey Commissioner during the intervening period.
During his first five years in office, he has worked within the DfE and the Cabinet Office.
General practitioner Alex Allison spent eight years on the board of Ramsey Commissioners before entering national politics in 2016.
He was a member of the DoI and the Cabinet Office and chaired Manx Utilities, before being appointed education minister in 2020.
Rushen
Juan Watterson was returned for a fourth term in office, topping the poll in the constituency and recording the highest number of votes island-wide.
A qualified chartered accountant, he was first elected in 2006 and served as Home Affairs Minister between 2011 and 2016.
He has held the position of Speaker of the House of Keys for the past five years and has also chaired the Public Accounts Committee.
Michelle Haywood served as a Port St Mary Commissioner for five years before securing a seat in national politics.
A research scientist and consultant, she co-owns a diving training centre in the south of the island.
