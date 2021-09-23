Isle of Man election: Government ministers ousted by voters
- Published
Two government ministers have lost their seats as counting continues in the island's general election.
Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen lost out in Arbory, Castletown and Malew as Jason Moorhouse and Tim Glover took the two seats.
Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker lost out to Alfred Cannan and Tim Johnston in Ayre and Michael.
History was made in two constituencies when two women were chosen to represent voters in each for the first time.
Sarah Maltby and Claire Christian were elected in Douglas South, while Joney Faragher and Clare Barber gained support in Douglas East.
The results meant Paul Quine lost his seat in Douglas South after just 13 months.
The two MHKs in both Onchan and Douglas Central were returned for a second term.
Rob Callister and Julie Edge topped the poll in the former, while Ann Corlett and Chris Thomas have been backed by voters in the latter.
In the southern constituency of Rushen, Juan Watterson topped the poll for the fourth consecutive election and Michelle Haywood took the second seat.
In Douglas North, Ralph Peake was rejected by voters in favour of John Wanneburg, while Health Minister David Ashford was returned for another five years.
There are two new MHKs in Middle as member of the Legislative Council Jane Poole-Wilson gained the support of voters, while former Manx Radio presenter Stu Peters took the second seat.
Mr Peters is one of two successful candidates who are former employees of island's national broadcaster alongside former news editor Mr Glover.
