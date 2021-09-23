Isle of Man election: Polls due to open in House of Keys vote
- Published
Polls on the Isle of Man are due to open at 08:00 BST to allow voting in the general election to begin.
A total of 65 candidates are vying to fill 24 seats in the House of Keys.
Voters in each of the island's 12 constituencies will elect two members, who will serve as MHKs until 2026.
People have been urged to take their polling cards along to their designated polling station, and those nominated to place a proxy vote for someone else will be required to show ID.
More than 64,700 people are eligible to vote in the election.
Polls will remain open until 20:00, when the vote counting will begin.
The newly-elected MHKs will be sworn in at a special sitting on 28 September and later the same day the members will appoint a new speaker for the House of Keys.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle, who has announced his retirement from politics, remains as leader of the Manx government until his successor is elected on 12 October.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk