Government dismisses Ramsey sea defences claim
- Published
The government has dismissed suggestions that plans were in place to increase sea defences in Ramsey.
Ramsey commissioners had expressed concerns after plans for rock armour revetments were circulated online and had said they had not been consulted.
However, an earlier document confirmed there were no such measures being planned in the near future.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the situation would be reviewed in five years.
'Protect the harbour'
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Friday, chairman of the commissioners Alby Oldham said he was "disappointed" with the DoI for the way the scheme had been "developed and published without any notice or engagement" with them.
Plans circulated had suggested rock armour revetments would be built up from the sea wall, extending out by 62ft (19m) on to the beach.
A government spokesman said the only work required at Ramsey was the installation of floodgates on the South Promenade, which would be discussed with the commissioners.
"These gates will allow the slipway and steps to be sealed when high tides and waves are expected," he said.
He added that that DoI's priority was the construction of a flood wall to "protect the harbour".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk