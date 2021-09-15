Isle of Man election: Douglas East candidates attack promenade scheme
- Published
The candidates hoping to represent Douglas East in the House of Keys have laid out their views and policies to the public at an election hustings.
Clare Barber, Joney Faragher, Peter Gilmour, Michael Josem, Jon Joughin, Christine Urquhart and Amanda Walker are standing for the two seats in the constituency.
They faced questions on education, mental health services and the green economy.
Capital projects were also discussed.
Each candidate promised to hold the government to account for the handling of the ongoing Douglas promenade redevelopment scheme.
Clare Barber (independent) said the committee she chaired as an MHK had scrutinised the Department of Infrastructure's (DOI) oversight of the scheme.
She expressed concern that elements of the promenade still needed to be done, like the walkway, sea wall and completion of the horse tramway to the Sea Terminal.
"These shouldn't have been left out, allowing for the drama to continue, and businesses were almost an afterthought in this scheme," she said.
"That is not acceptable and I have been unequivocal in my position since being elected."
Joney Faragher (Manx Labour Party leader) said it was "clear people are very unhappy and angry around lack of accountability with promenade and capital overspends [and] it is something of a national embarrassment".
"I will call for an inquiry to examine the root causes, with a view to holding those responsible accountable, and to stop it happening again."
She added that any findings must be used to reform the DOI to be "more responsive to people's needs and more efficient in achieving its goals".
Peter Gilmour (independent) said the culture at the DOI was "rotten to the core" and that project management was "chaos".
"They spend money like its hundreds of pounds when it is millions," he said.
"The culture needs to change and this is one of the areas where I feel I can make a big difference".
He also called for a specific package of support to help businesses affected by the scheme.
Michael Josem (Liberal Vannin) said that "rather than waffle about improving government accountability", politicians needed to make civil servants have "skin in the game".
"This is a core concept we can build on, where senior officials have a direct link between performance, and remuneration," he said.
"When you link pay with performance, performance improves, and there's no coincidence in that."
He added that "it was not good enough for taxpayers, residents and business owners to pay the costs" of delayed and over-budget schemes.
Jon Joughin (independent) said consultation with businesses on the promenade was "terrible" and the DOI had not thought through parking problems.
He added there was "no joined-up thinking, with other major schemes at Richmond Hill and Pulrose Bridge all being done at the same time, which was very badly handled".
He said if elected, he would "hold civil servants accountable and never let them run this island again, because they have made a mess of it".
Christine Urquhart (independent) said she was "all about accountability and transparency in government", which was "something that's been lacking for so long".
"I've met constituents who are bereft about this scheme, and if I become an MHK, l will provide you with the honesty you all deserve," she said.
She added that if elected, she would make civil servants accountable by asking them to explain their decisions to the public.
Amanda Walker (independent) said senior civil servants had made "absolutely horrendous errors and there is no accountability, which must be addressed".
She described the newly-installed roundels as "cappuccinos of chaos" and said she was concerned "seeing poor confused UK number plate drivers as they approach these bizarre structures that we have got".
She added the project was an "unmitigated disaster and somebody has to be held accountable for it".
Since 2016, the two seats in Douglas East have been held by Clare Barber, and Chris Robertshaw, who has retired from Manx politics.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 23 September.
