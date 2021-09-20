Isle of Man election: Registered voter numbers highest for two decades
The number of people registered to vote in the upcoming Isle of Man general election is the highest for two decades.
The latest data shows 64,744 people will be able to go to ballot box on Thursday.
It is an increase of 4,781 since the 2016 election and the highest this century.
The final version of the electoral register was published before polls open next week.
A push to encourage people to sign up to vote has seen nearly 500 more people join the register since July.
Peel and Glenfaba remains the place with the most registered voters with 6,380, while the fewest are found within the boundaries of Douglas North, which has 4,713.
Meanwhile, there are just under 20,000 people registered to vote across the capital's four constituencies.
The total number of registered voters heading into this House of Keys election is higher than ones held in 2001 (47,529), 2006 (52,002), 2011 (60,382) and 2016 (59,693).
Census data shows there was a population increase of about 7,000 people between 2001 and 2016, from 76,000 to 83,000.
The 2021 census is still being compiled.
