Isle of Man election: Douglas South to test new voting system
- Published
Douglas South residents will be able to use any polling station in the constituency in a first for general elections on the Isle of Man.
A trial in the area will test the new "convenient and accessible" system during polling on 23 September.
Voters have traditionally been assigned a designated polling station.
James Quinn, the constituency's returning officer, said it will allow people to "vote around work and family commitments."
"We want to encourage more people to vote and we hope this system will allow people to choose the best location for them," he added.
Election officials said the small-scale pilot would test the system before it is used more widely.
Douglas South residents will be able to vote at Pulrose Methodist Church, Anagh Coar Primiary School or Scoill Vallajeelt when polls open at 08:00 BST on 23 September.
However, they have been warned that if problems arise, they may have to go their original designated polling station to cast their vote.
The deadline for postal votes is 15 September, with all applications for proxy voting due before 17:00 on 22 September.
