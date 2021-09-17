Isle of Man election: Phil Corkill - standing for Ayre and Michael
- Published
The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.
There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.
Phil Corkill (independent) is one of eight candidates standing in the constituency of Ayre and Michael.
BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Corkill three key questions ahead of polling day.
The other candidates standing for the constituency are Tim Baker, Sosthene Boussougou, Alfred Cannan, Tim Johnston, Duncan Livingstone, Paul Weatherall and Madeleine Westall.
What are your top three priorities as a candidate?
Government reform, infrastructure and housing. We need to start taking a holistic approach as everything is interlinked.
What is the biggest issue facing the island in the next five years and how would you tackle it?
Parliament and government reforms are vital if we want to achieve anything. We have a top-heavy, inefficient management structure.
Everything we want to do or need to achieve has to go through these systems. And while they are inefficient, large and costly, so are the outcomes. We need to be streamlined and as efficient as possible.
Why are you the right candidate?
I trust the people of Ayre and Michael to pick the right candidate. Then I hope whoever gets picked repays that trust by trying to achieve the things they promised, and bring an open and honest approach to the voters.