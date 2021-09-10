Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 48 after data reviewed
The death toll from coronavirus on the Isle of Man has risen by 10 to 48 following a review.
About 1,400 death certificates dating back to the start of the pandemic in January 2020 have been manually assessed.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said there had also been three further deaths this week, which were likely to be linked to Covid-19.
Those deaths will be in the next public health surveillance report, he said.
Covid-related deaths will now only be publicised in weekly updates after Mr Quayle announced a shift away from daily reporting.
He said it was "important to have faith in the completeness of that data" and the change was "in line with methods utilised by other jurisdictions".
The chief minister also announced further changes to the island's border policy.
Border changes
From 16 September any Manx resident travelling within the Common Travel Area will be allowed to come to the Isle of Man without isolation or testing, and regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.
It means residents will no longer need to apply for a Manx entry permit, however they will still need to fill out a landing form.
As part of the changes self-scanners are going to be placed at the airport and sea terminal for people to scan their own QR codes.
Mr Quayle is also urging people to take lateral flow tests on arrival.
Rules for arrivals from green and amber list countries remain the same, while no one is allowed to travel from a red list country.
