Douglas drug dealer jailed for scaffolding pole assault
- Published
A drug dealer who "battered" another man with a scaffolding pole in a "vicious assault" has been jailed for more than six and a half years.
Paul Craig, 42, was found to have played a "substantial role" in the sale of cocaine while on bail for the attack, which took place in July 2020.
Ian Pressley, 48, was also jailed for 20 months for his role in the assault.
Sentencing the pair, Deemster Graeme Cook described Craig as a "sophisticated operator".
Douglas Courthouse heard how on 11 June 2020, Craig and another man picked up Pressley in a car and drove to a house on Springfield Drive in Douglas.
Pressley charged the front door when the occupier opened it to swing a chair at the attackers as they tried to break in.
Prosecutors said Pressley, of Snugborough Avenue, and Craig got the better of the man and beat him in the hallway and garden.
Craig, of Drury Terrace, then took out a scaffolding pole from the car boot and used it to hit the victim several times, before the attackers left the scene.
The victim was taken to Noble's Hospital with 31 injuries to his face and body, including bruising caused by a rod-like implement.
'Enforcing debts'
Craig and Pressley were found guilty of committing actual bodily harm by magistrates at a trial in June this year.
Deemster Cooke said the pair had set out to "batter a man who was minding his own business in his home".
In February this year while Craig was on bail, police raided his flat and found traces of cocaine and a stun gun, along with scales, trays, snap bags and creatine powder for cutting the drug.
Downloaded phone messages showed he dealt the drug over a four-month period between October 2020 to February this year.
Police said he was a member of an organised gang who made thousands of pounds selling cocaine, employing street dealers, enforcing debts and taking steps to avoid the authorities as part of the operation.
He was arrested and pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.
Deemster Cooke sentenced him to five years for the drugs offences, and a further 20 months for the assault.
