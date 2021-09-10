Isle of Man coastguard and RNLI strengthen working relationship
- Published
The Isle of Man Coastguard and RNLI have made their joined-up search and rescue efforts official.
A memorandum of understanding has been signed by both groups to formalise their professional relationship.
The document lays out the responsibilities for each organisation's role in search and rescue operations, as well as other life-saving activities.
However, the daily working of the teams will continue as it is.
An RNLI spokeswoman said: "It is hoped the relationship will be strengthened further and together the organisations can work to reduce loss of life."
Michael MacDonald, from the Harbours and Coastguard operations, said: "We've always had a good working relationship with the RNLI.
"They are what I would call the professional volunteers. They're a great asset."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk