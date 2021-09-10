BBC News

Isle of Man coastguard and RNLI strengthen working relationship

Published
image source, Port St Mary Lifeboat
image captionThe two groups run search and rescue missions alongside other lifesaving activities

The Isle of Man Coastguard and RNLI have made their joined-up search and rescue efforts official.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by both groups to formalise their professional relationship.

The document lays out the responsibilities for each organisation's role in search and rescue operations, as well as other life-saving activities.

However, the daily working of the teams will continue as it is.

An RNLI spokeswoman said: "It is hoped the relationship will be strengthened further and together the organisations can work to reduce loss of life."

image source, RNLI
image captionMichael MacDonald (back row, right) said the teams had a strong relationship

Michael MacDonald, from the Harbours and Coastguard operations, said: "We've always had a good working relationship with the RNLI.

"They are what I would call the professional volunteers. They're a great asset."

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.