Isle of Man election: Onchan candidates discuss how to boost tourism
Four of the five candidates fighting for the two Onchan seats in the House of Keys faced questions from voters at a public meeting.
Rob Callister, James Cherry, Julie Edge, Michael Leather and Peter Willers, who was unable to attend, are standing in the constituency.
Paying for healthcare, work permits, and population challenges were among the issues raised at Bemahague School.
Candidates were also asked how they would reinvigorate the tourism sector.
Rob Callister (independent), who has been a member for tourism in the Department for Enterprise since 2016, said more travel links were needed to attract visitors, with the island in a "perfect position to benefit from post-Covid opportunities".
"Every new route benefits us, and our connections to Liverpool and Manchester are crucial, but we also must improve our offer, and that includes accommodation," he said.
"I was shocked that some hotels still want visitors to turn up on a Saturday and leave the following Saturday, that has got to change."
James Cherry (independent) called for "niche markets like walking holidays, sports groups and heritage enthusiasts" to be targeted.
He said: "The TT and the Manx Grand Prix only last three to four weeks, so we need to expand our offer through the summer season, and even look at winter activities for a year-round tourism offer."
Mr Cherry accused the government of "missing opportunities to attract staycations from the UK".
Julie Edge (independent) suggested the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company offer cheaper fairs to fill the ferry with visitors, as well increased travel links through Ronaldsway Airport.
"I want our airport to be utilised for better connectivity. We could be attracting people for short weekend breaks, and it would help our youngsters if they felt they could fly direct to Paris or Amsterdam."
She also said professionals should market the island to tourists, "not in-house teams looking at the same old strategies".
Michael Leather (independent) said the government must build new tourist infrastructure to encourage visitors to the island.
"Scenery is very nice, but many places have that. We need to have attractions, and build modern hotels. I have a scheme in my manifesto which includes all that."
He pointed to "the rejuvenation of Blackpool" as a model which could be followed, and supported cheaper ferry fares.
Peter Willers (Liberal Vannin) said "the problem has always been the cost of getting to the island, especially with a family".
"The way to solve that is, with the government now owning the Steam Packet, to provide free or heavily discounted travel to those staying in approved accommodation," he added.
He also advocated a "sustainable rating system to allow shops and restaurants to thrive".
The two seats in Onchan have been held by Rob Callister and Julie Edge for the last five years.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on 23 September.
