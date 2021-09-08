Man jailed for crashing into bus after bungled drugs drop-off
A man who crashed his car into a bus, wedging it between the vehicle and a hedge following a bungled drugs drop-off, has been jailed for more than three years.
Christopher Corrin, 44, left the scene without stopping on 3 February.
The court heard Corrin, of Anagh Coar Road, had attempted to deliver £1,000 worth of cocaine to someone outside the Manx Museum beforehand.
He was jailed for 39 months at Douglas Courthouse.
Corrin had gone to the museum in Kingswood Grove in Douglas that evening to hand the drugs to someone else, who he refused to name, but the person had failed to show up, the court was told.
During the journey back he crashed on Anagh Coar Road, near the junction with Sumark, at about 20:40 GMT, wedging the yellow Suzuki Alto between the bus and a hedge.
The bus driver photographed Corrin and his passenger and police were informed.
'Blatant disregard'
When the car was found, it contained a mobile phone and prescription medication belonging to Corrin, and he was arrested at an address in Heather Crescent a short time later.
During the journey to police headquarters officers saw him pull a green plastic bag containing 20 wraps of cocaine out of the front of his jogging bottoms.
He told police he had agreed to deliver the drugs in exchange for Xanax tablets.
Corrin admitted possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.
Deemster Graeme Cook said although he had played a "lesser role" in handling the drugs he "must take some responsibility" as they would have gone on to be sold.
In driving away after the crash, he had shown a "blatant disregard" for his obligations as a road user, he added.
