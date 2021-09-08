Manx children as young as 12 receiving drugs sent in post by gangs
Children as young as 12 were sent drugs through the post by dealers during lockdown, said Manx police.
More than 30kg of cannabis worth more than £900,000 have been seized in the island's postal service since March last year.
Closing the borders had acted as "a catalyst" for young people to become involved, police added.
Joanne Whittle from the Early Action Team said gangs exploited those who "felt protected by the distance".
"Many got involved due to a false sense of invincibility, that no-one was coming for them.
"Now with borders open, they are afraid of criminals from Manchester and Liverpool coming in," she added
A catalyst
Officer said there had been a significant increase in drugs trafficked in this way compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Lockdown accelerated the arrival of postal drugs, with supplies less open, and prices going up. It was a catalyst for young people to become involved," said PC Whittle.
"A lot of it starts on social media and involves mainly teenage boys, who are told to hold on to the drugs then give them to others," she added.
In his annual report, Chief Constable Gary Roberts said thirteen children were arrested for drug trafficking offences in 2020-2021.
He said work had begun with agencies including schools to try to stop teenagers from getting involved in "sleazy criminality".
PC Whittle said parents and carers should be on the lookout for signs young people are getting involved in dealing drugs.
"Sudden expensive purchases, changes of behaviour, new friends, these are what you need to look out for. We are trying to do anything we can to raise awareness and help."
