Manx teenager caught with cannabis worth £20k in sports bag
- Published
A "foolish" teenager who claimed to be looking after about £20,000 worth of cannabis to pay off a drug debt has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Neil Clarke, of Cronk-y-Voddy, tried to flee from police in Douglas with the drugs stashed in a yellow sports bag.
The 17-year-old was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence at Douglas Courthouse.
Deemster Graeme Cooke said the teenager had learnt the error of his ways.
Clarke, who admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, was one of two males spotted in Derby Square in Douglas on 19 May by police after they smelt cannabis in the area.
The pair fled as officers shouted at them to stop, with Clarke climbing into the nearby Villa Marina car park.
He was caught but then managed to escape handcuffs before he was chased and restrained again.
The sports bag was later found containing the drug.
Clarke said he was told to take the drugs to another person, but was not prepared to name anyone involved, while his defence solicitor argued he did not deal drugs, personally.
Deemster Cook told him: "You seem to accept what you did was foolish. You know the error of your ways."
Clarke was also given a suspended sentence of one month for resisting arrest, to run concurrently.
