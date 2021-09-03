U-turn over controversial Kirk Michael red zebra crossing
The Manx government has made a U-turn on a controversial red-and-black zebra crossing.
The Department of Infrastructure installed the oddly-coloured crossing on the A3 Main Road in Kirk Michael as part of TT safety improvements.
Traditional white paint was replaced with red asphalt to make the grip "consistent across the road".
But the department has now admitted: "The contrast between the red and black areas is not as good as we had wanted."
White markings will therefore soon be re-applied to the crossing, outside Kirk Michael Primary School.
The department said the changes will be made ahead of students returning to school next week.
It added staff would work with race organisers and monitor grip levels over the winter months to make sure that the crossing is safe for next year's TT.
