Covid: Manx travel exemptions for vaccinated 16 and 17-year-olds
Manx travel restrictions have been lifted for 16 and 17 year-olds who have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination.
The new exemption means those who qualify will no longer face testing or isolation upon arrival.
About 900 of those eligible in the age bracket have now had a jab after the vaccine rollout was expanded last month.
However, anyone over 18 still must have had both doses to access the same entitlement.
At this stage only those 16 and 17-year-olds who have received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be allowed.
People must apply through the government's online services and evidence of the vaccination must be provided.
Those aged 17 can apply themselves, but a "responsible adult" must fill out the application on behalf of 16-year-olds.
Applications need to be submitted at least three days before travelling and the vaccine must have been administered at least two weeks beforehand.
They will also not be allowed to travel to the island if they have visited any countries on the UK's travel red list in the 10 days prior to their arrival.
A vaccine clinic for those in the age group is being held in the south of the island this weekend, on Sunday from 10:00 to 12:00 BST at Castle Rushen High School.
