Manx general election: Observers to monitor poll for first time
The Isle of Man general election will be scrutinised for the first time by international observers to ensure they are fair, open, and democratic.
A team from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will monitor areas including voting, candidate funding, and media coverage.
Head of the mission Stewart Dickson said: "Public confidence in the contest is really important."
There are 65 candidates vying to fill the 24 seats in the House of Keys.
A delegation of nine parliamentarians from CPA member states in the British Isles and the Mediterranean will arrive about ten days before the election.
Observers wearing high-vis jackets will follow counting at polling day on 23 September, then report on what they find.
'Equal opportunities'
Mr Dickson, who is also a member of the Northern Irish Assembly, said: "Our role is not to interfere, but to stand back, watch the process, look at the method of election, and see how voters are communicated with."
Organisers, candidates, political parties, and the public are among the groups they will speak to as part of their work, which will lead to a series of recommendations.
"There are always lessons to be learned about how elections are performed, as well as wider issues like equal opportunities for candidates, accessibility, and freedom of the press," Mr Dickson added.
The Treasury has agreed to underwrite the CPA's mission, which will cost about £40,000.
Mr Dickson hopes the delegation's participation will spark greater interest in the election.
"Government is really important to people, even more so given the Covid-19 situation, and people want to able to fairly and freely express a view," he said.
