Deemster tells man who stamped on victim's head to calm down
A man who admitted stamping on another man's head in a fight after a night out has been told to "calm down and drink as little as possible" by a deemster.
Douglas Courthouse heard Paul Bollan, of Peel Road in Douglas, left the man unconscious and with a bleed on the brain on Well Road Hill in March 2020.
Deemster Graeme Cook told the 35-year-old he "could have killed" the man.
Bollan pleaded guilty to committing affray and was given a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years.
The court was told the self-employed carpet fitter was leaving Bordellos nightclub with his girlfriend on 14 March 2020, when a man challenged him to a fight.
Escalating behaviour
Bollan went home with his partner but then went back out alone and encountered the man while heading to another bar in the town.
Shortly after 03:00 GMT, a passer-by heard Bollan and the man arguing on Well Road Hill, behind Chester Street car park, and saw him kick the man in the head several times before walking away.
The witness rang for an ambulance after approaching the victim, who had suffered facial injuries and was unconscious.
The court heard that after being arrested, Bollan told police he had acted in self-defence and had used his feet to protect himself after dislocating his shoulder in the fight.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said that given Bollan's previous convictions for affray and common assault, his behaviour was escalating, and he "needed to calm down and drink as little as possible".
