Isle of Man: New food labelling laws to help allergy sufferers
- Published
New food labelling laws are to be introduced meaning businesses will be legally required to provide a full list of ingredients highlighting common allergens.
The move will come as "some comfort" to Isle of Man allergy sufferers, a support group has said.
The changes are due to come in next month.
It follows similar action in the UK following the death teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse in 2016.
It is hoped the new legislation, known as Natasha's law, will help one in five people.
Jules Sum from Allergy and Anaphylaxis Support welcomed the news but said there was still "significant" work to be done.
She explained how UK data showed about 8% of children have one or more food allergy, which equates to about one or two children in every classroom.
'Safer places'
Ms Sum said: "My daughter was born with multiple life threatening food allergies, to wheat, egg, dairy, soya, coconut and other intolerances.
"I will always fight for food allergy awareness and safer places on the island."
There are 14 major allergens that must be clearly listed under the new rules on pre-packed food, including milk, eggs, fish and nuts.
A Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture spokeswoman said: "We encourage all food businesses to work with us to get this right as ultimately it can save lives."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk