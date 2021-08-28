Noel Cringle: Tributes paid to Manx 'political giant'
Tributes have been paid to Manx "political giant" Noel Cringle, who has died at the age of 83.
In a career in national politics that spanned five decades, Mr Cringle held the post President of Tynwald for 11 years, making him the longest serving member in the role.
He was awarded the OBE in 2008 for his services to the island.
Current President Laurence Skelly said Mr Cringle was an "untiring supporter of every aspect of island life".
First elected to the House of Keys as MHK for Rushen in a by-election in 1974, Mr Cringle held the post until being defeated in the 1986 general election, but re-entered Manx politics five years later.
He chaired the social security and home affairs boards and was education minister before being elected Speaker of the House of Keys in 1996.
In 2000 he was elevated to the Legislative Council.
Mr Skelly said: "Today Tynwald and the island mourn the passing of a political giant.
"Noel was widely known as a farmer and auctioneer, and as an untiring supporter of every aspect of island life, especially sport and the arts. But it is above all as a parliamentarian that he will be remembered.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss."
Educated at Arbory Primary School and Castle Rushen High School in the south of the island, Mr Cringle was a member of the local authority in his home parish of Arbory for a decade from 1964.
Mr Cringle also served as chairman of the Sports Council, the Manx Heritage Foundation and the Manx Music Festival, president of the Manx Harriers Athletic Club, and was a trustee of Colby AFC.
He was also a life member of Laa Columb Killey, the Island Games Association, the Manx National Farmers Union, and the Meadowside Choral Society.
