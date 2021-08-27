Isle of Man home hit by Covid to begin phased reopening
A Manx care home hit by Covid-19 is to begin a phased reopening, as other island homes see more measures ease.
Reayrt-Ny-Baie in Douglas has been closed to visitors for more than a month due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The 45-bed home on Albert Terrace, run by Manx Care, will start to welcome visitors again from 31 August.
As part of the staggered approach a number of restrictions will remain in place to safeguard both residents and staff, the government has said.
Head of Adult Services Jonathan Carey said: "The restrictions can be frustrating but we hope that with the continued mitigation we will be able to fully reopen after this period.
"The closure measures were put in place to control a Covid-19 outbreak, manage the positive cases and protect staff and residents."
'Great progress'
Earlier this month eight other homes run by Manx Care also started a staggered reopening, with a further relaxation of measures to come into force on Tuesday.
The relaxation of measures affects Southlands and the Langness/Gansey home in Port St Mary, Cummal Mooar and Reayrt Skyal in Ramsey and the Thie Meanagh/Sweetbriar unit in Douglas.
Visiting hours are to be extended, the number of people allowed in has increased from one to two and there are no longer any time limits.
PPE must be worn and it will be mandatory to take a lateral flow test.
Mr Carey said: "We've made some great progress in the past couple of weeks.
"We're very happy to be in a position to move to the second phase of opening and ease some of these restrictions."
