Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 38 after hospital patient dies
A person has died in hospital with Covid-19 bringing the Isle of Man's death toll to 38, the government has confirmed.
The individual, being treated at Noble's Hospital, was an island resident.
A government spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."
The current number of active coronavirus cases on the island is 424, six of whom are in hospital.
The last person who died with Covid on the island was reported almost two weeks ago on 13 August.
More than 61,000 of the eligible adult population have now received two doses of a Covid vaccine on the island.
