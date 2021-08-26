Isle of Man elections: Sixty-five to contest House of Keys election
Sixty-five candidates will contest next month's Isle of Man House of Keys general election.
The deadline for people to submit their nomination papers to represent voters closed on Wednesday.
There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 House of Keys constituencies and the successful candidates' term of office will run until 2026.
Polls will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST on Thursday 23 September.
The newly-elected MHKs will be sworn in at a special sitting on 28 September and later the same day the members will appoint a new Speaker for the House of Keys.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle, who has announced his retirement from politics, remains as leader of the Manx government until 5 October. His successor will be elected on 12 October.
The full list of candidates is:
