A third of Isle of Man birds under 'grave threat'
Nearly a third of wild birds which call the Isle of Man home are under "grave threat", conservationists have found.
The Manx BirdLife charity has published its first 'red list' of species whose numbers are in decline, which includes herring gulls, barn owls and oystercatchers.
Managing director Neil Morris said "diversity and abundance are probably at a historic low".
The charity found habitat loss and climate change were to blame.
Mr Morris said: "What we have is a poor, pale relation of the wildlife we should have on the island.
"Some birds we think are common now, we take for granted, and we could lose in the future."
Manx conservationists assessed the populations, migrations, ranges and breeding patterns of 166 species which live on or frequently visit the island.
They found 48 birds were most at risk, while ground-nesting species like curlews, lapwings and skylarks were also disappearing due to loss of habitats.
The first study of its kind saw Manx BirdLife place each species on green, amber, red or black lists in order of conservation concern.
Some species like corn crakes, whinchats and yellowhammers are on the red list, but the charity expects they will soon enter the black list of birds which no longer breed on the island.
The charity has called for improved government policies for "protecting habitats from the growing impact of the island's human population".
Mr Morris said the island also had an "international responsibility" to protect some of its healthy bird populations.
These include hen harriers, shags and peregrines, as well as nearly a third of the British chough population.
