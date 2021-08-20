Isle of Man: Radio presenter's fatal crash ruled as suicide
The death of an Isle of Man radio presenter in a motorbike crash was suicide, an inquest has ruled.
Clive McNeil, 67, died on 31 July 2020 after his bike crashed into a wall on the 36th milestone on the Mountain Road, also known as Hillberry Corner.
Three days earlier Mr McNeil had been arrested, but not charged, on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.
The coroner said his arrest would have been weighing "heavily" on his mind.
Jayne Hughes, who gave the verdict of suicide at Douglas Courthouse, said there was "no other reasonable explanation" for the crash other than "it was intentional".
'Embarrassed'
The inquest heard he had phoned emergency services before the crash happened.
The former motorsport commentator, who worked for a sports betting company as well as presenting shows on Manx Radio, told police and ambulance: "There will be a crash."
He was pronounced dead at the scene after being found 98ft (30m) away from his silver BMW bike.
Search dogs later found his helmet which had been left 1.5 miles (2.4km) away at the Creg-Ny-Baa.
The court heard detectives attended his home in Onchan on 28 July after receiving intelligence about an IP address and indecent images of children and arrested him.
A number of devices were seized and Mr McNeil was later released on bail until 3 November.
The court heard police had carried out all the checks "within their power", including risk assessments, to determine whether Mr McNeil had any intention of harming himself.
A mental health professional had concluded he was not suicidal.
He was described as "calm and compliant", as well as "embarrassed and worried", but told officers he would not end his own life because he "enjoyed it too much".
Ms Hughes concluded by offering her condolences to Mr McNeil's family.
He had moved to the Isle of Man in 2015 having previously worked for Eurosport, Channel 4, and British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS).
He also spent five years in the Royal Air Force (RAF).
